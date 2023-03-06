Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

MMC opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

