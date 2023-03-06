Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $221.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,362,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.