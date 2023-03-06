Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $191.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,438 shares of company stock worth $44,322,199. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

