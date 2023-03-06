Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $78,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

TFC opened at $46.24 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

