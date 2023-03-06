Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $705.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

