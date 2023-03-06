Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,301.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $253.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

