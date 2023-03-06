Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

