Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.21.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
