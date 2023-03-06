LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 850,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 471,046 shares.The stock last traded at $45.88 and had previously closed at $46.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

LivaNova Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

LivaNova last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 496.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

