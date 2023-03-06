Little House Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

