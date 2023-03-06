Little House Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

