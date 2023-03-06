Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $232.58 million and $3.66 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004497 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 231,404,051 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

