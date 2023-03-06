Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Down 6%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $72.46. 49,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 116,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

