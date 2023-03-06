Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $209.55 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00011660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,418,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

