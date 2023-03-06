Lido Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after purchasing an additional 410,126 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.