Lido Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.90.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $284.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.61 and its 200-day moving average is $290.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

