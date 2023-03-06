Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.13 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

