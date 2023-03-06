Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $237.19 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average is $227.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.