Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

