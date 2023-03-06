Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 6,205 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

APD stock opened at $294.78 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.