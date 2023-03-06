Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,434 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $362.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

