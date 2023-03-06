Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

