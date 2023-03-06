LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 764,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LG Display by 126.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

