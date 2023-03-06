Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,180,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Leslie’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

