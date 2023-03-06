Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

