Lcnb Corp Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lcnb Corp raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.40 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

