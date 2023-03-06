Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Amundi grew its position in Laureate Education by 41.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.91 on Monday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

