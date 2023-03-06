Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LARK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

LARK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 3,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

