Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,893. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.