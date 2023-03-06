Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

BCS opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

