Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,569 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
