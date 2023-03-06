Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,803,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 307,566 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

