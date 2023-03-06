Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

Cameco Profile

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.25 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.