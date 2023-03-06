Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 215.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.94 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

