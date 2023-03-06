Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

