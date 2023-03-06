Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 56.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 59,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

