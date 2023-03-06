Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.10 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

