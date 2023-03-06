Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,157 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

