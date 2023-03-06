Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 2.39% of Comera Life Sciences worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRA stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

In other news, major shareholder David Soane bought 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,971.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

