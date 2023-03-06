Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,348 shares of company stock worth $102,435. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

