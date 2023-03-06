Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

