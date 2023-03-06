Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $316.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

