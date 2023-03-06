Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

