Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VPU stock opened at $144.66 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

