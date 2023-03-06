Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $153.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

