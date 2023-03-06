Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

