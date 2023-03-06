Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 918 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $217.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile



Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

