Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,765 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

CION stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

