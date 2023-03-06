KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KT. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 569,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. KT has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KT by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 7.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 311,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

