Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

